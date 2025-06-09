Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.