Head-To-Head Review: MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Tau Medical and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.59%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -38.62% -29.89% MiMedx Group 23.86% 26.21% 18.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and MiMedx Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.46) -6.80 MiMedx Group $352.38 million 2.74 $58.23 million $0.27 24.17

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MiMedx Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Alpha Tau Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company’s patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company’s products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.