Walmart’s (WMT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5%

WMT stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

