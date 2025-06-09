Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $770.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $770.87 and its 200-day moving average is $800.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

