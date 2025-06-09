Eve Laurier Sells 4,000 Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.21, for a total transaction of C$396,827.20.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$5.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$71.79 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

