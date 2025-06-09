CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after buying an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $274.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

