Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 284,299 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
