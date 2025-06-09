Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 284,299 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0952 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 458,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

