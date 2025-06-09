Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 18546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.