T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 32770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 91,810.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,867,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,181,000 after buying an additional 8,857,865 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,362,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 1,582.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,035,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000.

T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF Company Profile

