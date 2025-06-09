Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 446,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,329,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

