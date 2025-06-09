iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 265449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

