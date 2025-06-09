Top Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, SoFi Technologies, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent ownership stakes in those banks. Investors in bank stocks participate in the banks’ profits through dividends and share-price appreciation, while also bearing risks tied to loan quality, interest-rate shifts, and regulatory changes. The performance of bank stocks typically reflects factors such as net interest margins, credit conditions, and broader economic and monetary policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,304,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,970,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $266.12. 3,322,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.96. The company has a market capitalization of $739.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,350,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,333,336. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $339.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 36,784,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,094,700. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,142,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

