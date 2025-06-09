Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$147.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$135.36.

Shares of NA traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$134.60. 335,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$125.88. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$105.43 and a 52-week high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet bought 2,147 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$116.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,653.16. Also, Director Lynn Loewen bought 1,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,930.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,509 shares of company stock worth $413,894 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

