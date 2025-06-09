Citigroup Raises Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $80.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATKR. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.06. Atkore has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $153.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,384.48. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

