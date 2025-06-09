Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Saputo from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.88.

Shares of SAP stock traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.69. 204,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,858. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$22.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.15. The firm has a market cap of C$11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

