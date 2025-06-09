Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everest Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 285,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,508,000 after buying an additional 41,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $550.66 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

