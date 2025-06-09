Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 105,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 64,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

DIS opened at $113.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

