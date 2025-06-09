Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell purchased 13 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,216 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £158.08 ($213.97).

MNDI traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,231.50 ($16.67). 642,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,932. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 973.80 ($13.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,143.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($21.66) to GBX 1,550 ($20.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

