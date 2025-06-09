Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 3816286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 5.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.