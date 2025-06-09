Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 3816286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 5.8%
The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
