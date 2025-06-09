Bret A. Conklin Sells 4,760 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) EVP Bret A. Conklin sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,382.30. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE HMN traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $43.11. 104,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,023. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

Horace Mann Educators announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

