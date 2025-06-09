Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – June 6th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, publishing or distributing video games. By buying these shares, investors gain exposure to the growth of console makers, game publishers, digital platforms and related services in the gaming industry. Their performance is often driven by factors like release schedules, consumer trends and emerging technologies such as cloud gaming or virtual reality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,965,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $781.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. 4,491,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,031,711. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.00. The stock had a trading volume of 655,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,178. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $240.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Featured Stories