Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.32, with a volume of 161504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.