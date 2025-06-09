Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Chris Bowman Buys 15,000 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) insider Chris Bowman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £14,550 ($19,694.10).

Chris Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Chris Bowman purchased 2,500 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £2,450 ($3,316.19).

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.4%

SRE stock traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 97.10 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 5,164,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.06, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.18. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 72.65 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 101.80 ($1.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

