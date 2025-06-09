Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 3.1%

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.14. 343,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,390. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$22.61 and a 52 week high of C$34.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

