SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 1508560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132,319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after buying an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,798,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.