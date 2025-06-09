Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 20,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 81,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Genie Energy Trading Down 1.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of 161.94 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In related news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $51,742.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $685,586.80. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,804,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 676,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 87,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

