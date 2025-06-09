IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $64.94. 77,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 102,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

IDT Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter.

IDT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,120,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 514,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IDT by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

