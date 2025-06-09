Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.72 and last traded at $85.25, with a volume of 1210210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,783.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,598 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 892.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,749,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,087,000 after buying an additional 235,748 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

