Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$144.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.62.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1%

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

BMO traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$148.19. The company had a trading volume of 522,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.35. The company has a market cap of C$107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$109.02 and a 12-month high of C$151.08.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.