ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.73 and last traded at $185.55, with a volume of 38119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.22.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

