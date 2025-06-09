Unigold (CVE:UGD) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 145,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Unigold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$34.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

