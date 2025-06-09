Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 35869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $990.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

