Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $274.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.77 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total value of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.