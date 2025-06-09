International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after buying an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $145,278,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $305.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.63 and a 200-day moving average of $272.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

