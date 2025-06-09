Top Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – June 9th

Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that cultivate, manufacture, distribute or support the cannabis industry for medical or recreational use. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the sector’s growth potential, but they also face legal, regulatory and market-volatility risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. 244,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 7,559,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,945,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $296.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Indivior stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 564,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

See Also