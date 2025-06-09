Best Growth Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Blueprint Medicines, Novo Nordisk A/S, Welltower, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Blackstone, BlackRock, and Boston Properties are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to deliver above-average revenue and earnings growth compared to the broader market. These firms typically reinvest profits into expansion and innovation rather than paying dividends, often resulting in higher valuations and greater price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $127.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,145. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,827. The stock has a market cap of $336.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $46.73. 4,179,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,413. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 931,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,836. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day moving average is $157.21.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $991.52. 124,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,136. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $752.29 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $972.77.

Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 732.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $90.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

