684739 B.C. Ltd. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) insider 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,092.00.

684739 B.C. Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, 684739 B.C. Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, March 17th, 684739 B.C. Ltd. bought 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,445.00.

Shares of VCM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.03. 6,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The stock has a market cap of C$240.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.63. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.43 and a 1 year high of C$22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised Vecima Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

