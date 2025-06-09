Range Financial Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 94,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.69. The company has a market cap of $282.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

