Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $43.05. 9,381,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 71,230,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 825.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 174,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 155,737 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,662 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

