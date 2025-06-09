Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,425,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 6,545,154 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $983.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 998,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 601,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

