Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. 32,879,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 75,850,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.13 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

