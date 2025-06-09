Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.62 and last traded at $55.50. 9,006,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,688,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $798,976.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,468.91. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,367 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,888. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

