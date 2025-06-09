Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 41534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

Imperial Metals Trading Up 3.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Imperial Metals alerts:

Insider Activity at Imperial Metals

In related news, Director J. Brian Kynoch sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$137,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Colwill sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$98,637.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,650 shares of company stock worth $379,753. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

Read More

