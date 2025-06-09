Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $41.80. Approximately 320,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 907,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNXP. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $292.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.05.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,307.75. The trade was a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

