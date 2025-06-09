Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 20,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 736,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Laureate Education Trading Down 1.6%
Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education
In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Laureate Education
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 172,405 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,057,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
