Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.65. The company had a trading volume of 274,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,042. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.