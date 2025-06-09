AON (NYSE:AON) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $354.10 and last traded at $355.59. Approximately 184,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,187,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.27.

AON Trading Down 4.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. AON’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $25,509,000. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Recommended Stories

