Range Financial Group LLC Invests $767,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after buying an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after buying an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $500.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $295.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.