Promising Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 8th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, and Elevance Health are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare—this includes pharmaceutical developers, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the performance and risks of the medical sector, which can be influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes and industry innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.24. 12,558,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,546. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $275.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 41,519,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,727,090. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,041. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,416. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $65.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,749,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Further Reading