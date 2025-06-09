Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. Tesla makes up 1.2% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $295.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

